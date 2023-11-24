57.9 F
Friday, November 24, 2023
Inspector finds damaged urinal and ‘objectionable odors’ at restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report

An inspector found a serious plumbing problem and “objectionable odors” during a visit to a popular restaurant in The Villages.

The inspector paid a visit Nov. 13 to Redsauce at Lake Sumter Landing Market and found that a urinal “had been kicked off the wall,” according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A plumber was summoned to repair the problem.

In addition, the inspector noticed an “objectionable odor” coming from the hallway of the men’s restroom by the kitchen entrance. The operator cleaned and sanitized the area in response to the discovery.

The inspector also found the walk-in cooler shelves were soiled, a can opener blade was dirty and wiping cloth sanitation solution was stored on the floor, rather than on a shelf as required.

In 2021, hygiene and paperwork problems were found at Redsauce.

In 2020, an inspector filed a report detailing food temperature and hygiene problems at the restaurant.

