Todd Allan Earl

Saturday, November 25, 2023
By Staff Report
September 6, 1961 – November 20, 2023

Todd Earl, 62, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on September 6, 1961 to Gary and Barbra (LaMont) Earl. A 1979 graduate of Delton High School, Todd attended Olivet College and worked for several years as a lineman. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and retired from Com-Ed in Mount Prospect, Illinois in 2022.

Todd married the love of his life, Cheryl, in Key West, Florida on April 17, 2007. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife; daughters, Taylor Koopman (Joe) and McKenzie Spencer (Corey); stepchildren, Heather Bailey (Phil), Casee Kidd (Jake), and Christopher Willoughby (Sarah); his mother, Barbara Earl; brother, Tim Earl; his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Earl; brothers, Mike and Mark Earl; nephew, Dana Earl; and in-laws, Ronald and Donna Foster.

Todd was an avid outdoorsman, golfer and gambling enthusiast. Whether it be a game of pool, poker or ponies at the track, Todd always had money on the line – and somehow always won! Todd enjoyed traveling with his wife and especially enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys. His signature look included flip flops, shorts and a Tommy Bahama shirt, as it was always 5 o’clock somewhere!

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities at www.rmhc.org

