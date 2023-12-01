Former VHA president resigns from top governing board in The Villages

A former president of the Villages Homeowners Advocates has announced his resignation from the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Villager Doug Tharp this week submitted his letter of resignation from the VCCDD board to its chair, Kelly Flores. Tharp did not give a reason for his decision to step down.

Tharp was appointed to Seat 3 on the VCCDD Board in 2019, succeeding Villager Art Rowe, who resigned due to health reasons.

The VCCDD board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. The agenda indicates the board is prepared to appoint David Willis to fill the remainder of Tharp’s term.