82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 1, 2023
type here...

Former VHA president resigns from top governing board in The Villages

By Staff Report
Doug Tharp

A former president of the Villages Homeowners Advocates has announced his resignation from the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Villager Doug Tharp this week submitted his letter of resignation from the VCCDD board to its chair, Kelly Flores. Tharp did not give a reason for his decision to step down.

Tharp was appointed to Seat 3 on the VCCDD Board in 2019, succeeding Villager Art Rowe, who resigned due to health reasons.

The VCCDD board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. The agenda indicates the board is prepared to appoint David Willis to fill the remainder of Tharp’s term.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People using golf carts to walk their dogs

A Village of Calumet Grove resident offers a friendly reminder about keeping control of your pets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s lack of respect for military can be traced back to his draft dodging

A Summerfield resident contends that former President Trump’s lack of respect for the military can be traced back to his draft dodging.

Forget the little white crosses and focus on reckless driving of golf carts

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on officials in The Villages to forget the little white crosses and focus instead on reckless driving of golf carts.

Trump the Tyrant

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the writings of Plato and wonders if it was a warning about the dangers of the Donald Trumps of the world.

A message for all the complainers in The Villages

A reader from Palm Shores makes a point about Villagers who are constantly complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos