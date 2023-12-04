Pamela Sabo, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2023. She was the cherished wife of Danny J. Sabo, with whom she recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. Pamela is survived by her loving husband Danny J. Sabo and her daughter Vickie L. Sabo, who resides in Tampa, FL.

Pamela loved the Florida Lifestyle. Besides shopping, golf and mahjong activities were a big part of her routine.

Pamela was born to George and Betty Crisp on October 23, 1942 in Akron, Ohio where she spent most of her early life. Her parents preceded her in death leaving behind a legacy of love and fond memories. She graduated from Our Lady Of The Elms in Akron, Ohio in 1961. From 1962 – 1965 she attended LMI Fashion Institute in NYC and Ohio University. Pam retired from Lake Metroparks in Ohio after 15 years. Prior to that her 35 year career started with J.C. Penney Co. as a corporate fashion coordinator, for the Higbee Co as a Woman and Teen Retail Sales Manager and store manager, and Dillards as store manager.

Throughout her life Pamela was active member of the United Daughters Of The Confederacy (La Salle Pickett Chapter) and the AAUW in Florida. Pamela was also a devoted member of the Congregational Church in Summerfield, FL and especially it’s Infant and Toddler Pantry. Her commitment to the pantry sparked the idea to do a fundraising fashion show. To that end one of her last requests, and to honor her passing, In lieu of flowers donations to the Pantry are suggested.

As a one and only child, Pamela inherited siblings from her husband’s family. Still surviving is Dr. Jim (Robin) Van Jura of NC and Marie Bodak of Ohio. Deceased are Paul Van Jura of Ohio, Kathleen (Gary) Siver of NY, Ricky Bodak of Ohio, in laws Alice and Joseph Van Jura. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a god daughter Tracey Vaughn.

Pamela’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her. However her memory will live on through the love she shared and the indelible mark she left on the lives she touched. Her resting place will be the memorial garden at The Congregational Church in Summerfield, FL.