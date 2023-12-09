Anthony I. Sutera (Tony), age 69, of The Villages, peacefully passed away at home on December 2, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 18, 1954, to Agnes (Indelicato), and grew up in Rockland County, New York State. His family devotion was evidenced as a child by his meticulous attention to his two younger brothers. This continued with his support for his mother until her passing in 2013. He married Jeanne (Cannata), in 1977, and moved to Florida in the 1980s.

After excelling in sales working in the food brokerage business, Tony Joined the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s department and was proud to serve his community with honor. His unconditional love and support for Jeanne and his family never wavered, and his happiest of times involved being with his nieces, nephews, and brothers. Long distance never prevented him from being an active part of his family’s life. He strived to live his life to the fullest, and his generosity toward his family was as important to him as anything else.

Tony is survived by his wife of 46 years, his brothers, Paul (Nancy) and Thomas (Gretchen), 2 nieces, 6 nephews, and 3 great nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida at 830 am on Saturday, December 9, 2023. A Christian burial will take place in Nanuet, New York, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.