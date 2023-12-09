Carmen Gloria McCall

March 31, 1935 – December 2, 2023

Carmen Gloria McCall, age 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Carmen was born in Corozal, PR. Carmen Gloria McCall, affectionately known as Gloria, and as “Mamitita” by her grandchildren, was surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren when she was called home by our Heavenly Father the morning of Saturday, December 2, 2023. She was 88 years old and lived in Summerfield, FL. She was born on March 31, 1935, in Corozal, Puerto Rico. Gloria was a devoted wife and mother, known for her loving nature.

Gloria is survived by her husband Spence, her daughter Carmen, her sons Tomas and Raul, her grandchildren Cristina, Selina, Isabella, Dawn, Gina, Tomas, Vanessa, Andria, and Jabrielle. Gloria was a wonderful stepmother and loved dearly by her step-children, Melanie, Ginger and Spence.

Gloria has been reunited in Heaven with her parents Ramon Rivera and Carmen Luisa Vega, her children Carmen Ana, Wanda, Wilfredo and Jose.

Gloria was a member of Belleview Baptist Church, where she found solace and strength in her faith. She enjoyed singing, listening to live music, and dancing at the Moose Lodge.

Gloria embraced the love of God daily. Skilled in the art of homemaking, she used her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing our bodies as well as our souls. These past few years, she agonized over her memory loss, but never forgot her testimony of Jesus Christ. Even after the loss of four children, she continually proclaimed the power of Jesus Christ, His love, His gospel, and the Savior’s anointing sacrifice for all mankind. Gloria was prepared to go home to our Heavenly Father, and in knowing this we can rejoice!

A visitation for Carmen will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and a Celebration of Life from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. A committal service will occur Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Village View Community Church and/or The Ted & Diane Brandley House (Hospice House) both located in Summerfield, Florida in the name of Carmen Gloria McCall.