Motorcyclist arrested with drugs after traffic stop for suspicious license plate

A motorcyclist wanted on a Sumter County warrant was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 441.

Jason Michael Nuss, 44, of Summerfield, was riding a dark-colored Kawasaki shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy noticed it had a suspiciously altered decal on its license plate, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A computer check revealed the license plate had been assigned to a Honda motorcycle.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Nuss was wanted on a Sumter County warrant as well as a Volusia County warrant. He was in possession of substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He was arrested on felony drug charges and booked at the Marion County Jail.

One year ago, Nuss was arrested in Sumter County while riding a motorcycle with a license plate problem.