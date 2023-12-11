Phyllis Marie Huffman passed away on December 8, 2023, at Sumter Senior Living, The Villages, Florida. Prior to moving to Sumter, she enjoyed her home of 27 years located on the Rio Ponderosa cul de sac in The Villages. She was born in Prospect, Ohio on June 15, 1938 to the late Lloyd McCombs and Virginia Hedges

Phyllis was an elementary school teacher for more than three decades. She spent most of those years teaching in Perry, Ohio, where she and her husband also managed Calico Realty Crafts. The store showcased handmade crafts, many of which were created by Phyllis who was an excellent seamstress.

Her love of crafts as well as her compassion for shut-ins and terminally ill patients led Phyllis to start the Huggles Bears Ministry. This ministry touched hundreds of lives with its comforting handmade stuffed teddy bears and accompanying booklets filled with inspirational Scripture verses, all made and distributed by Phyllis.

In addition to sewing, Phyllis loved flower gardening, a hobby at which she excelled from a young age. In 1953, she was named “Ohio Young Gardner” and was invited to attend The Ohio State University. She declined the invitation and attended Otterbein University instead where she would later meet her husband, Ron Huffman. Before attending Otterbein, Phyllis was named Valedictorian of the class of 1956 at Scioto Valley High School, Piketon, Ohio.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Emory, sister Joyce, and “Music”, her beloved cat of 17 years. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ron, daughter Joy (Baughman), brothers Lester and Bernard, sister Louise (Noble), granddaughters Jessica (Kelsey) and Julieanne (Lemke) and great grandsons Copelan and Ari (Kelsey).

Viewing and visitation will take place on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church, 2805 Register Road, Fruitland Park, Florida, followed at 10:30 by a funeral service with Rev. John Stricklen officiating.