Betty Hathaway Gayler, of Oxford, Florida died on December 11, 2023 after a brief illness.

Betty Ann Hathaway was born on June 20, 1929 in Greeneville, Ohio to Edwin R and Norma K Hathaway. When she was less than a year old the family moved to Orlando, Florida where she grew up and attended Hillcrest Elementary School, Memorial Junior High School and Orlando High School, graduating in 1948. When she was 14 years old, she began working at the Orlando Public Library and continued working at various library branches until after graduation. She attended Reeves Memorial Methodist Church and met her future husband, James B Gayler, there in 1950 while he was a visiting junior pastor. They married on September 6, 1951 while Jim was attending Seminary at Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. In 1952 their first son, David, was born followed by their second son, Stephen, in 1955 and their only daughter, Joy, in 1964. Jim’s pastorates took them all over the southern part of the United States from Kentucky, to Georgia, to small towns in northern Florida and all the way south to Miami.

Betty’s work as Jim was pastoring churches was often to lead or assist with the church choir, a job she loved. She was an accomplished pianist and singer and would never turn down a chance to sing a gospel solo at a church service or gathering. She had a lovely soprano voice and, since her entire family was musically inclined, she often would encourage her sister Jeanne and her brother Sunny to sing with her as a trio. Their voices blended beautifully, and it was a special treat when the three of them would raise their voices to The Lord. Betty also loved reading and sewing and her collection of Grace Livingston Hill books and sewing patterns was astounding. Even as her eyesight diminished in later years she continued to read and sew as much as possible.

She lost her beloved husband, Jim, in 2014 and her youngest son, Steve, in 2021. Betty was a loving Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt and Grandmother to all her kin and will long be remembered for her sweet smile and engaging personality. She is survived by her oldest son David, his wife Winnie and granddaughter Josephine of Nokomis, Fl and her daughter Joy Gayler-Wise of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Graveside Services will be held at the Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, Fl at 3:30 PM on Thursday December 14, 2023.