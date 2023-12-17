23-acre marijuana cultivation facility to be built near The Villages

A 23-acre marijuana cultivation facility is to be built near The Villages.

Planet 13, which operates marijuana superstores and cultivation facilities in California, Las Vegas and Illinois, is behind the facility to be located in Summerfield. The exact site has yet to be disclosed. Conceptual plans call for the construction of a one-story above grade industrial development. The construction timeline has not been determined, but work is not expected to begin before the later half of 2024. The project is estimated to cost $5 million.

The facility in Summerfield will be the primary location for Planet 13’s grow and production operations in Florida, according to information on the company’s website. Planet 13 has set an ambitious target for opening 15 retail locations within the next two years in the Sunshine State.

In 2021, Planet 13 paid $55 million to acquire a license from Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., allowing it to enter the Florida market. Licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (“MMTCs”) are vertically integrated and the only businesses in Florida authorized to dispense medical marijuana cannabis to qualified patients and caregivers.

“Florida has long been one of our most coveted markets with over 20 million residents, 130 million annual visitors and incredible consumer demand already demonstrated in the medical program. It was important for us to enter the market prior to a transition to adult-use to put the pieces in place to capitalize on this market in both the short and long term,” Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, said in an interview with New Cannabis Ventures Newswire.

Planet 13 bills itself as a leader in marijuana cultivation.

“Planet 13 sets the standard for premium recreational cannabis with our obsession for quality. Our expert cultivation team meticulously tends to each plant across our three state-of-the-art grow facilities to optimize every stage and bring out award-winning terpene and cannabinoid expressions,” according to the company website.

Planet 13 recently opened a superstore in Waukegan, Ill., located outside Chicago. That store offers pre-rolled products, vaporizers, concentrates, chocolate bars and gummies.

Last year, the Orange County Register in California described the Planet 13 superstore in Santa Anna as “ a combination of your favorite toy store and art museum in one. With an inviting, bright, and colorful atmosphere, customers will be mesmerized by the sights as well as the smells.”