Adult education student has dream of launching own animation design company

The Sumter County School District would like to recognize the Sumter Adult Education student of the month.

The AEC student of the month for December 2023 is Gracee Miles. She grew up in Sumter County and has previously attended Sumter County Schools. In September 2023, she joined the Adult Education GED Program at the Sumterville Adult Education Center.

Miles has had an unwavering dedication to complete her GED in a short amount of time. She achieved college level scores on all four of her GED Ready practice tests within six weeks of starting the GED Program. Miles has completed three of her four GED subject area tests all with college level scores. She is scheduled to complete her GED by the end of this semester.

Miles has overcome many personal obstacles in her life, but she never let them stop her from getting her education. She chose to enroll in the GED Program because she wanted to obtain her high school equivalency diploma in a small class setting. Her favorite aspect of the Sumter Career and Adult Education Center is that it fits her learning style and makes her feel comfortable.

Miles plans to attend Lake Sumter State College when she completes her GED. She wants to study Computer Animation and Design. Her goal is to own her own animation design business one day.