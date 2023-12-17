67.4 F
Mary Sceppa

By Staff Report

November 9, 1940 – December 11, 2023

Mary (Kearns) Sceppa of the Villages, FL, passed away December 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by his Parents James and Fortunata Kearns, Brother Leo Kearns, Husband Michael R. Sceppa. She is survived by her Daughters Michelle Foster and John of Melrose, MA., Lisa Keller of Wildwood, FL. Grandchildren Carolyn Tatara and David of Mt Dora, FL., Michael Reed and Camille Keller of Wildwood, FL. Nephew James Kearns and Melissa of Marshfield, MA.; Patricia Bilotti and John of Ashby, MA. Great Nephew Christopher Bilotti. Cousin Joseph Marino, The Villages, Fl. Half Sister Lucy Remon, Danville, NH. Nieces Anne Choumitsky and Bob Randolph, MA, Krissy McKeeman and Roger. Great Nieces Olivia and Addison McKeeman and Julienne Choumitsky Danville, NH. Cousin Emmett McCarthy and Jayne Mechanicville, NY.

Mass of Resurrection will be on Thursday December 21st 2023 at 10:00 AM, St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Malden, MA.

