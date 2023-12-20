64.1 F
Why I voted to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, I voted to pass H.Res. 918, a resolution that formalizes the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Since January, House Republicans have conducted methodical oversight investigations into President Biden’s actions related to his family’s foreign business dealings and have uncovered serious allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.

Unlike the Democrats’ soviet style impeachment of President Trump, House Republicans are following the money, evidence, and proper procedures as we investigate President Biden’s influence peddling scheme. This bill empowers investigatory Committees to enforce subpoenas and removes the legal ambiguity the White House has claimed to disregard congressional subpoenas.

House Republicans impeachment inquiry has already provided evidence into the corrupt conduct within the President’s family and has shown that Joe Biden and White House officials have repeatedly lied about Joe Biden’s knowledge and extent of involvement in his family’s business dealings.

The American people deserve answers, and I am committed to working with my colleagues to hold President Biden accountable.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

