Joseph M. Russell, a longtime resident of Northern Virginia and recently of The Villages in Florida, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in the comfort of his home. Joe was 68.

Son of the late Thomas F. and Margaret (Waters) Russell, he was born in Cold Spring, NY on September 13, 1955.

Joe started his career with a degree in social worke and completed his Psychology B.S. at Boston College putting his skills to work at Newton Wellesley Hospital and later Rush North Shore Medical Center in the Chicago area. Settling his family in Northern Virginia in 1992, Joe worked at Lumenos until his retirement. Joe’s fondest memories of his work life was mentoring and celebrating in the successes of his co-workers.

Joe’s simple pleasures were his biggest treasures. He loved community theatre, golfing with his brother, dad and son – though often having to retrieve a club, watching his son and grandsons play sports, backyard gatherings and vacationing with family and friends that usually included a sandy beach and long walks, reading and mastering crossword puzzles. Joe had a passion to volunteer with most of his time spent at Grandma’s House in Washington DC cradling and comforting neglected infants living with HIV. More than anything else, Joe loved being with his family and extended family of very close friends.

On January 15, 1977, he married his life-long partner and high school sweetheart Mary Anne Spates at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mary Anne survives at home in Florida.

Additional survivors include his son Brandon Russell & his wife Karen Bartley Russell of Daytona Florida; his grandsons Sean Tyler Russell and Chase Joseph Russell; his sister Patricia Marko; his father-in-law William Spates; his brother-in-law Richard M Spates & wife Tracy Spates; and sister-in-law Carol Potenza; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers Thomas Russell and Barney Russell, his brother-in-law Edward Spates and his mother-in-law Ann Spates. Per Joe’s wishes, there will not be a funeral or service at this time but rather a celebration of life in a few months. In lieu of tangible gifts memorial donations may be made to National Foundation for Cancer Research at NFCR.org or Michael J Fox Foundation at Michaeljfox.org/tribute in the name of the deceased.