Garrieth Pendergraft

December 25, 1938 – December 14, 2023

Gary Pendergraft born December 25, 1938, passed away on December 14, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fl, just short of his 85th birthday on Christmas Day. But very few people ever thought he looked 84 and he certainly didn’t act it! He would not want the casual “thoughts and prayers” tossed around; instead, he would want to be remembered for the life he lived.

Beth and Gary astounded their Atlanta friends in 2009 when they announced they were moving to The Villages. The biggest reasons were the golfing opportunities, and the music played every night. You see, Gary loved music, particularly shag songs and other “oldies”. He also loved to dance, to sing, to bet on any kind of game involving a ball, to play cards, golf, and to party with his many friends in both Atlanta and The Villages. Remember the Coastline’s song “part-time, party time man”? That was Gary.

Gary is preceded by the love of his life, Beth, whom he met—yep—dancing in Atlanta, in 1983. He loved, lived, and was married to Beth for almost 40 years.

After graduating from NC State as a Lt. in the Army, Gary was sent to Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for disobeying an order (no surprise there…) to return to base, although there were men still on the ground. He ultimately saved several lives that day. After returning to Atlanta, Gary worked for Xerox as well as owned a successful construction business.

Gary was born to and pre-deceased by C.H. Pendergraft and Ruth Austin of Albemarle, NC. In addition to his wife, Beth Pendergraft of The Villages, FL, Gary is survived by his sister, Phoebe Lynch of Little River, SC; daughter, Sharon Claytor (Graham); son Dale; (Jennifer) of Atlanta; son Greg of Chattanooga; stepdaughter Elisabeth Carroll (Heath) of Dalton, Ga; as well as grandchildren Graham Claytor (Morgan), Madison Claytor; Payton and Katelyn Pendergraft, Taylor Carroll, Emma Carroll, Ethan Carroll, Ella Carroll, and great-grandson Beckman Claytor.

This wonderful man’s life will be celebrated in a month or so. Donations to Cornerstone Hospice and their very special workers would be appreciated.