Lionel Robert Korb, loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa, died on Friday, December 15, 2023.

After being a kid running around the streets of Allen Park, Michigan, delivering newspapers (he was the only paperboy in Allen Park), babysitting for his little sister when his Mom worked as a “Rosie the Riverter” at the bombers plant, and playing for the High School basketball team, he headed to Michigan State where he received a degree in accounting.

He often gave credit to his “girlfriend”, later his wife, Mary Woodman, for making it through college because she would sit with him at the library and knit while he studied. After graduating they moved to Detroit for a CPA job at Ernst and Ernst. Then it was a move down river – Wyandotte and Grosse Ile, where he spent the majority of his career working at the National Bank of Wyandotte-Taylor.

During that time they made a lot of friends and had a lot of good times. Bowling on Friday nights, golf and dancing at Grosse Ile Golf and Country Club, or entertaining at a Tiger’s or Red Wing’s game. They also joined a travel club, the Nomads, that owned their own plane. Through the Nomads they were able to travel around the world! While at the bank he was also very active with the Kiwanis club where he met many friends and was president for a term.

In 1984 they bought a house in Summerfield, Florida, so that they could play golf and enjoy warm weather year round. After Mary died Lionel reunited with a friend of 47 years, Helen Wielfaert, who he married in 2010. Helen’s family welcomed him into their family with open arms. In 2020 they decided to sell the Florida house and move to Helen’s farm in Britton permanently.

Lionel is survived by his wife Helen, his sister Carolyn, his daughters Debbie, Lisa and Cheri, and his son Bill, his grandchildren Courtney, Stephanie, Zach, Natalie, Ali, Jessica, Rachel, Alex, and Brie, and his great-grandchildren Hudson, Avery, Finley, Kai, Hayes, Colton, Payton, Nolan, Quinn, Phoebe, and Joey. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary and his parents George and Dorthea Korb. His family brought him great joy and he will be missed by all!

A Celebration of Lionel’s life will be held at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Ann Arbor on July 27, 2024, at 11AM with a reception to follow.