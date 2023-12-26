75.2 F
Wildwood teen arrested with beer and marijuana

By Staff Report
Joseph Jaimes
Joseph Jaimes

A Wildwood teen was arrested with beer and marijuana after an early morning traffic stop.

Joseph Edward Jaimes, 18, was traveling in a green Dodge truck at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in Wildwood when the vehicle was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaimes said he had a medical marijuana card and the deputy verified the card’s status through the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry. Jaimes showed the deputy marijuana cigarettes, but they were not properly packaged as they should be through the prescription.

There were also several unopened Michelob Ultra beer containers in the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

He had been arrested in October with marijuana.

