55.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...

Nancy K. Piech

By Staff Report
Nancy K. Piech
Nancy K. Piech

Nancy K. Piech, age 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Born in South Bend, Indiana, Nancy was the only child of the late Glen and Anne (McCarthy) Klopfenstein.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Anthony “Tony” Piech; her daughter, Kristina Piech-Nurre; her son-in-law, Russ Nurre; and her three grandsons, Nick, Will and Jack Nurre.

Neither a funeral or memorial service will be held. If so inclined, memorial donations may be directed to The Cornerstone Foundation/Cornerstone Hospice House of The Villages, where Nancy was provided such gentle and compassionate care in her last days. www.cornerstonehospice.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At some point this urban sprawl has to stop!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident makes the case that at some point, the urban sprawl of The Villages has to stop.

Did Walmart not realize people care about trees?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident asks if the developer bringing Walmart to Cherry Lake Road at County Road 466 was blind to the notion that people would stand up for the trees.

Rework the entrance/exit at Walmart and keep the trees

A reader urges the builder of the new Walmart to rework the plan and keep the trees. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

Photos