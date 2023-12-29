Nancy K. Piech, age 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Born in South Bend, Indiana, Nancy was the only child of the late Glen and Anne (McCarthy) Klopfenstein.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Anthony “Tony” Piech; her daughter, Kristina Piech-Nurre; her son-in-law, Russ Nurre; and her three grandsons, Nick, Will and Jack Nurre.

Neither a funeral or memorial service will be held. If so inclined, memorial donations may be directed to The Cornerstone Foundation/Cornerstone Hospice House of The Villages, where Nancy was provided such gentle and compassionate care in her last days. www.cornerstonehospice.org