Rosemary Valentine Ruzicka, 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on December 22, 2023, after a long illness. Her loving husband, Bob, of 56 years was at her bedside.

Rosemary was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 21, 1946, to Edwin and Marion (Schwalback) Valentine. Her parents along with her brother Steve Valentine (Pat) have predeceased her.

She is survived by her husband Bob, son Rob (Debby), son Richard (Lilianne) and daughter Sandra Kidd (Kevin). Her grandchildren Kendra, Shaye, Kaitlyn, Jensen and Dylan. Rosemary’s favorite words in life were being called Grandma, Grammy and Mimi.

Rosemary loved working for many years as a Pharmacy Technician, as she so enjoyed helping people. Among Rosemary’s many talents was her ability to create small arts and crafts and to give them to family and friends.

Rosemary was raised in Maspeth, NY and graduated from Grover Cleveland HS. She met Bob when they were 11 years old not knowing then they would be best friends for the rest of their lives.

She moved to The Villages in 1998. Since that time she has been a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Memorial arrangements will be made at a later time.