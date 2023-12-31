48.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Billie Jean Dugger

By Staff Report
Billie Jean (“Jeanne”) Dugger, age 71, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Jeanne was born in Conroe, Texas, to William (“Bill”) and Opal Howard before moving with her family to Canton, Oklahoma, where she attended grade and high school. She attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where she met her husband, Randy Dugger. They were married for 50 years and had one daughter.

Jeanne loved animals and throughout her life rescued countless cats and dogs and gave them a loving home. She also supported animals by volunteering at animal shelters and supporting animal charities. Jeanne’s other great passion was Walt Disney World, where she and her daughter created a lifetime of cherished memories. She later became a Disney Vacation Club member in 1998 and treasured sharing time there with family and friends.

Jeanne and Randy retired to The Villages in 2006 and immediately fell in love with all the community had to offer. While Randy played golf, Jeanne kept herself busy in clubs, including serving as President of the Bonny Belles.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Howard, and is survived by her husband, Randy Dugger; mother, Opal Carter (Howard); sister, Susan Adams; daughter, Ashley Dugger; and son-in-law, Jeremy Wade.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Marion County, Florida animal shelter or your local animal shelter.

