Frederick Peter Urfer

December 31, 1939 – December 24, 2023

Frederick Peter Urfer Jr., born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 31, 1939, to Frederick Sr. and Theresa Urfer, peacefully departed from this world on December 24, 2023. Fred was the eldest of twin sons alongside his brother Robert (deceased).

Fred’s proud military service began as he joined the United States Navy and graduated first in his class and later assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Independence CVA-62 which was the largest ship in the world. His naval service included three Mediterranean cruises and active participation in the Cuban Missile blockade. He eventually attained the rank of 2nd Class Radarman (E-5).

Returning to Wisconsin, Fred earned Associate Degrees in Electrical Technology and Industrial Management followed by a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Throughout Fred’s professional career, he held prominent positions at several corporations leaving an indelible mark on each organization with his strategic vision and operational excellence. He concluded his distinguished career as the Director of Manufacturing Engineering for Modine Manufacturing in Racine Wisconsin, which took him and his wife Judie to Shanghai China from 2005 to 2007.

Beyond his professional achievements, Fred found joy and fulfillment in family life. While spending the majority of his life in Wisconsin, Fred married his first wife, Patricia Ward, and welcomed two sons, Mark and Jason. However with the passing of Patricia in 1973, Fred had to navigate the challenges of single parenthood. In 1981, Fred found love again and remarried his beloved wife Judie of 42 years. Judie brought her son Randy Heidel and daughter Jennifer Heidel into the union, blending two families into one.

Fred and Judie embarked on a wondrous journey of travel, forging deep connections with friends around the world. In 2007, they moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy their retirement years and their wonderful family of friends on Day Lily Run. For ten years Fred was a proud participant of the Villages Community Watch providing safety and security. Both he and Judie were actively involved in the Day Lily Run Social Club and Fred enjoyed so much the camaraderie he shared with his golfing buddies. Fred will always be remembered for waring his fabulous tuxedo with the bright red cummerbund to the annual Christmas party.

Fred cherished the love of a blended family, extended relatives, numerous special friends and wonderful neighbors who stood by him throughout life’s journey.

Fred’s legacy is one of dedication, resilience, and service. He will be remembered for his commitment to family, his generosity to his neighbors, his patriotic duty to the nation, and his impactful contributions to his career.

Fred Urfer is survived by his wife Judie and their children Randy Heidel MD (Amy), Mark Urfer (Jeni), Jason Urfer (Jen), and Jennifer Heidel Hori (Todd) and their four grandchildren Lindsey Heidel, Zack Heidel, Julian Urfer, and Tulip Hori.

A small celebration of life is planned with details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to the American Cancer Society.

May Fred’s soul rest in peace.