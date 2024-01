Geraldine Spoto (nee Astorino), 81 of Lady Lake, Florida formerly of Garfield, New Jersey passed away surrounded by family on December 24,2023.

She is predeceased in death by her beloved husband Frank ” Chico” Spoto and her cherished grandson Frankie Spoto. Survived by her loving son Frank and his wife Cheryl of New Jersey. Amazing grandma to Crystal Fein (Sam), Robert Zock (Jennifer), Melissa Zock, Corey Zock (Jessica) and Brittany Spoto. Adored great-grandmother to Skyler, Jayden, Beckham and Kingsley.

Known to her family and friends as ” Geri” she was a homemaker for many years before retiring and moving to Florida in 2000.