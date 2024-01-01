Jayne Marie Olthuis, age 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep in The Villages on Thursday, December 21, 2023. She had been struggling with cancer for a month.

Jayne was born in Garden City, New York on April 28, 1957, to Robert and Bernice Olthuis. It was her desire to be as good a parent as her parents had been to her. She had two older sisters: Diane and Michelle. Jayne developed a love of books, travel, and church fellowship. Her first job was at the community library. She earned a BA and a social studies teacher’s certificate from the State University of New York, Cortland. She worked at the New York Stock Exchange Library before earning an MA in library science from Long Island University.

She then started her 35 year career as a school librarian. She loved inspiring children to read good books. She taught at Memorial Elementary School in Houston, TX for most of her career.

The three-month summer vacations from her position as a school librarian, allowed her to travel far and wide. Repeatedly, she studied Spanish at a Mexican language school. She took educational tours in Afghanistan, Viet Nam, Argentina, Guatemala, and around Europe. She was a salad chef one summer on an Israeli avocado kibbutz. With her daughter, Melissa, she spent several summers on American road trips, visiting zoos and staying at campgrounds. By retiring at age 60, she was able to free up more time for her wanderlust. As recently as August, she was in Europe on a multi country bus tour.

Midlife, Jayne joined a Houston running club and was totally hooked. Running through Houston parks every weekend with her club became a priority. She was a club mentor and ran several races a year. She identified Thanksgiving as Turkey Trot Day, and coaxed her daughter Melissa to join the fun.

In 2017, Jayne retired and move from Houston to The Villages to be near her sister, Michelle, and enjoy the multitude of activities that were offered. She participated in running and walking groups, pickleball, shuffleboard, water aerobics, and games at the rec centers. She was also a volunteer as an usher for the Villages Savannah Center and the Sharon Performing Arts Theater.

Jayne was an active member at the New Covenant United Methodist Church. She was part of Spirited Singles, the choir, church bible studies, and was a usher for Saturday services.

Survivors include daughter, Melissa Kowalik; sister, Michelle Sheinbaum; brother-in-law, Mitchell Sheinbaum; sister, Diane Olthuis; and brother-in-law, Jon Gantenbein.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr., The Villages, FL. The gathering will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New Covenant United Methodist Church in Jayne’s name.