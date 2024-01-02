60.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Margaret Louise Kovatch

By Staff Report
Margaret Louise Kovatch
Margaret Louise Kovatch

Margaret Louise Kovatch
March 27, 1937 – December 23, 2023

Margaret Louise Kovatch, 86 years, resident of The Villages, FL, who passed on December 23rd, 2023 was born to Michael and Margaret O’Donnell in Bronx, NY on Holy Saturday, March 27th, 1937.

She attended the Parish Elementary School and High School. After high school graduation, she entered the Community of Sisters of the Divine Compassion.

Having left the community in June 1970, she met and married George S. Kovatch, who had been a religious brother in the Holy Cross Order.

George and Louise had almost 30 very happy years together. They each had taught for about 35 years in Catholic schools. In 1988, they returned to The Villages in Florida. George passed away in 2000 and in 2005 Louise entered the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, January 8th, 2024 at 10 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Church of Summerfield, FL. All arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory of Lady Lake, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is astounded at how much water is being wasted in The Villages.

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Save water and stop development

A Lady Lake resident contends we must save water and stop development. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

Photos