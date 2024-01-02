Margaret Louise Kovatch

March 27, 1937 – December 23, 2023

Margaret Louise Kovatch, 86 years, resident of The Villages, FL, who passed on December 23rd, 2023 was born to Michael and Margaret O’Donnell in Bronx, NY on Holy Saturday, March 27th, 1937.

She attended the Parish Elementary School and High School. After high school graduation, she entered the Community of Sisters of the Divine Compassion.

Having left the community in June 1970, she met and married George S. Kovatch, who had been a religious brother in the Holy Cross Order.

George and Louise had almost 30 very happy years together. They each had taught for about 35 years in Catholic schools. In 1988, they returned to The Villages in Florida. George passed away in 2000 and in 2005 Louise entered the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, January 8th, 2024 at 10 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Church of Summerfield, FL. All arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory of Lady Lake, FL.