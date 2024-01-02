William Peterson

60.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
By Staff Report
August 24, 1933 – December 17, 2023

A resident of The Villages, Florida since 2006 passed away at Watercrest Buena Vista on December 17, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. Known to many as Bill, he was born in Wheeling , West Virginia on August 23, 1933 to Leo Peterson ( deceased) and Anna Geris/ Peterson (deceased). Bill graduated from Wheeling High School and worked a short time for Wheeling B & O Railroad. He enlisted in the Army, serving 1954 to 1957. He enrolled in the Morgan Town West Virginia College with an Accounting Degree. His first finance-accounting job was with The Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. He deeply enjoyed and pursued the game of golf.

He married Marion Dubois in 1961 and their devoted life together for 62 years was treasured by both.

Those surviving Bill are : his beloved wife, Marion Peterson. Children : Janet Franklin a daughter – Sons : Ronald and Gary Peterson and daughter in law Sheyla Peterson, grandchildren are Timothy Franklin, Jack Peterson and Jasmine Peterson.

Bill lived in states of West Virginia, Michigan, California, Ohio, Indiana and Florida.

Although now gone, he filled lives of those who knew him with with his profound integrity for truthfulness and compassion combined with his unique sense of humor. He will never, never be forgotten.

