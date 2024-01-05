Robert William Muldoon Jr., age 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away December 25 in Freedom Point in The Villages.

Robert was born in Louisville, KY to Robert William Muldoon Sr. and Virginia Stewart Bonnie on September 2nd 1946. He graduated with honors from Saint Paul’s School in Baltimore and graduated from Sewanee University of the South in Tennessee with a B.A. in Philosophy in 1968. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and NDEA Scholar. He earned a M.Ed in Administration from Loyola College of Maryland, and participated in the Ph.D program in English, Pennsylvania State University (1977-1979).

Robert had a long and diverse career, starting as an English teacher and then moving into the role of marketing for the Hartford Insurance Co. Passionate about supporting higher education, he worked as the Director of development at the University Scranton and Carson-Newman College and the Vice President and Chief Advancement officer at Piedmont College.

Applying his skills to the fields of health and humanitarian aid, Robert joined Hospital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti as the Chief Officer for Advancement, where he travelled extensively throughout the US, Haiti, Canada and Europe leading fundraising campaigns. He ended his career as an independent fund raising consultant, with much work given pro-bono.

Travel and golf have been some of Robert’s biggest enjoyments. He travelled to over 100 countries for pleasure and for work and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, gardening, theater and bridge. He was a strong swimmer in his youth, even swimming across the Ohio River. For many summers he worked as a senior counsellor at a camp in Maine.

After moving to the Villages, Robert became active with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players. Later, at Freedom Point, he was a member of the Residents’ Advisory Council and served as its president for a year.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert William Muldoon and Virginia Stewart Bonnie. He is survived by his sister Katherine Bonnie Muldoon Ibrahim, his niece Camellia Ibrahim, and her children.