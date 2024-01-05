Sue A. Senecker

October 20, 1945 – December 31, 2023

Sue A. Senecker, age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

She was born in Woodbury, New Jersey on October 20, 1945 to the late Jacob Dewald and Janet Storer. She moved to The Villages, Florida with her loving husband Richard “Dick” 30 years ago, who recently passed away in November 2023. Sue loved to read and playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her brother, John DeWald of Tennessee; sister, Barbara Bliss of Albany, New York; and Rose Stochowiak of Pennsylvania; dear friend Christine Tsantinis; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Dick of 43 years.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.