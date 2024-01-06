68 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Alessandro Scopino

By Staff Report

Alessandro Scopino passed away peacefully at home on December 20 with family at his side. Alessandro was born in Pietraferrazzana, Italy. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 67 years Filomena and daughter Linda Zambelli.

During the second World War he served in North Africa and after the war he and his family moved to England. In 1950 he came to the United States and settled in Yonkers, New York. He worked for many years as a catering chef in the Bronx, NY. After which he retired to Pleasantville, NY. He especially loved cooking and holidays with his family. He was always busy around the house fixing things and tending to his garden. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working on puzzles.

Alessandro’s love, gentle wit, and willingness to always help will be greatly missed by his son Mauro, daughter-in-law Elissa, son-in-law Peter Zambelli grandchildren Alexander (Kimberly), Mathew Zambelli, Kristina Loftus (Mathew) and great grandchildren Mary and Peter Loftus.

