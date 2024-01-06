Donald Alton Miller

February 6, 1940 – December 31, 2023

Donald Alton Miller, 83, born Feb. 6, 1940, of the Villages, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, was received in heaven Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Like each and every one of his storied softball seasons, Don was a first-round selection into the Kingdom of God.

Don was preceded into paradise by his good-natured father, Joseph Jr.; his devoted mother, Kathryn (Kitty); and his robust and warm-hearted brothers, Joseph III and Gary (Chum).

Don’s legacy and beautiful life continues on through his beloved bride of 59 years, five months and seven days, Kathleen, who is his one true love; his dedicated and caring children, Daniel (Amy), James (Tara), Richard (Cybil) and Melissa (Thomas); his 10 dear and faithful grandchildren, Cody (Samantha), Seth (Victoria), Madison, Tyler (Ciara), Morgan, Hayden, Ciera, Jacob, Caelan and Joshua; his blessed great-grandson, Colton; and a bounty of beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Don had many accolades and achievements in life, such as his military service (Army 1958-61); returning to school in his forties to complete his engineering degree; golf club championships; a bevy of softball MVPs; and his legendary sense of humor. Don’s sublime comicality and wit could unarm the most hostile opponent, while simultaneously making each of his grandkids smile with joy. Don loved his family with his entire heart and soul. Beyond his devotion to Christ and dedication to family, Don’s polestar was competition. Don was a fearless contestant in all of his life’s pursuits. Whether he was throwing a ball, swinging a club, casting a line or disseminating critical fatherly advice, upon which his children still rely to this day, he did it with envious levels of skill and ambition.

Following Don’s retirement in 2000, he and Kathleen relocated to the Villages in Florida in 2005, where his number of friends and fans continued to grow. Don and Kathleen were devoted members of the Fairway Christian Church, whose membership became part of his family and helped celebrate his incredible faith and conviction. Don will be remembered for his faith, love of family, humor and unwavering competitiveness.

Friends will be received between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Funeral services will be at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Burial will be private. In addition, the family will be hosting a celebration of life at his church in Florida, the Fairway Christian Church on a date to be determined.