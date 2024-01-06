Woman arrested for displaying stolen Missouri license plate on her vehicle

A woman was arrested for displaying a stolen Missouri license plate on her vehicle.

Jennifer Lynn Wolf, 43, of Spring Hill, was driving a red 1999 Toyota sedan at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was pulled over at the entrance to Optimum RV in Bushnell by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who noticed Wolf was not wearing a seatbelt.

A license plate check revealed that the license plate had been reported stolen in Jefferson County, Mo., which is south of St. Louis.

Wolf, who was driving on a Missouri license and is a native of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.