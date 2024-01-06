75.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
WWE wrestling star wins dismissal of felony drug charge

By Staff Report
Gionna Daddio
Gionna Daddio

A WWE wrestling star has won the dismissal of a felony drug charge she had been facing as the result of her arrest in Sumter County.

Gionna Daddio, 29, better known by her ring name Liv Morgan, has won the dismissal of the felony charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court. She is still facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

She has retained West Palm Beach attorney Jack Goldberger, who specializes in criminal defense litigation.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion and a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was arrested Dec. 14 after a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed her Jeep crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway “several times,” according to an arrest report. A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console.

At the time of her arrest, the former Hooters model, said she didn’t know where the vape pen came from, according to the arrest report. She admitted she smokes marijuana, but said she does not vape. She also said she “transports a lot of people” in her vehicle.

