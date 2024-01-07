Our beloved Patriarch, Richard Newell Owens, passed away December 23, 2023 at the age of 83 years in The Villages, Florida. Born on September 19, 1941, to Robert and Ann Margaret Owens of Newark, New Jersey. He would spend his childhood years and attend school in the small town of Allentown, New Jersey.

Richard joined the US Air Force in 1959, and was stationed in Germany until 1963, when he received word of his mother’s passing. At the age of 22, he promptly returned home to ensure his younger siblings would be cared for properly. He was later presented with an honorable discharge for his faithful service.

In 1965, he married Rosemary Owens, the love of his life. They would have celebrated 59 years of their enduring love and marriage on January 4 , 2024.

His remarkable career as a Broadcast Engineer spanned over 45 years, and included Chief Engineer, WTAF, Philadelphia, PA 1964-1980; Broadcast Engineer, WPEC, West Palm Beach, FL, 1981-2002; and Chief Engineer, KWWL, Waterloo, IA, 2003-2009.

He became a licensed Ham Radio Operator in 1973. He most recently this year participated in “Parks on the Air” reaching nearly 3,000 park sites, and “Sky Warning” with regard to Atlantic hurricane activity.

He was an avid train and model railroading buff. He also enjoyed astronomy and stargazing. Both of which he delighted in sharing for many years with his eldest grandson, Asher.

A Classical music and Opera enthusiast, amassing tens of thousands of recordings, he had the most astounding knowledge of same. He collected and restored antique radios, phonographs, and other radio/television memorabilia.

He also took great pleasure in the numerous cruises, road trips and traveling the world with Rosemary over the years (and being a serious foodie, we cannot fail to mention his earnest appreciation of the cuisine!)

Survived by his wife, Rosemary Owens; son, Barry Owens; daughter, Danielle Ahrens; sister, Carol Brozosky; brother, Paul Owens, and proud grandfather of Asher and Blake Ahrens.

We have been immensely blessed to have had this extraordinary man as a husband, dad, “Grampie”, brother and friend in our lives. He will be forever missed for his lifelong support, dedication and the great love he showered on his family and friends.