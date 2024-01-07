Rita Cecile Neville

August 28, 1943 – December 24, 2023

Rita Cecile Neville, (Reet), 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on December 24, 2023, after a long illness.

Rita was born in Lewiston, Maine on August 28th, 1943 to Irene Noella Boisvert and William Maurice Ouelette.

Married 9/9/1989 at Sebago Lake Maine.

She is survived by her loving husband Neil of 33 years, brother Don, sister Elaine sister-in-law Betty, son Kevin, son Tim, son David. Also step daughter Heather, daughter-in-law Amada, grandson Timothy, granddaughter Sara grand daughter-in-law Savannah, great granddaughter Othelia.

Rita was an avid camper from wet tent camping to more comfortable travel trailers. Some of her other loves were tennis, pickle ball and water aerobics. By the way, so was cruising around in her flashy convertible Mazda Miata.