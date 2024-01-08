Nicolette Ana Collazo passed away on January 1, 2024.

Nikki was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Most knew the battle Nikki faced with mental health issues that she fought valiantly and ultimately decided to end. We believe that she is finally at eternal peace.

Nikki will always be remembered for her 100-watt smile, and her sweet and gentle soul. She had an incredible aptitude for computers and all things IT. She was a multi-sport talent evidenced by her black belt in karate, All Star selection in various sports and multitude of competitive trophies.

Nikki was born on March 8, 1994, in Bridgeport, Ct. She attended St. Josephs High School and later went on to receive various IT certificates and completed numerous associate level studies at Lake Sumter State College. She was recently employed as a systems administrator through Radiology Partners.

Nikki is survived by her mother Angela Ferrigno of the Villages, Fla., her father Carlos Collazo of Bridgeport, Ct. and her much loved animals, Little Man, Little Boy, Tiny, Atlas, Stella, and Kolby. She will be missed by her grandparents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

We can best honor Nikki by remembering her warm and loving spirit. Donations can be made to nami.org. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159, will handle the arrangement and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 9 at 2:00 p.m.