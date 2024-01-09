77.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Sandra Louise Adams

By Staff Report
June 3, 1940 – January 6, 2024

Sandra Louise Adams, 83, of Summerfield, FL passed away January 6th, 2024.

Originally born in Danville, IL to parents Russell and Myrtle Kight, she would move to Leesburg, FL as a Edit date and time teenager and then Summerfield, FL 2 years before her passing.

She would go on to marry Herbert and the 2 would spend the next 40 years together before his passing. She worked as a grader in the citrus industry.

For Sandy, family was most important. Family cookouts and get togethers would become highlights for her. She also enjoyed painting, music, trips to the beach as well as bowling. Another big pastime activity for her was bingo, where she would let you know if you were sitting in her spot.

When it came to religion, she was a believer in Christ.

Sandy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Don Adams and her children, Cathy Lynn Jennings and Ricky Dean Rakes.

She is survived by children, Timothy Lee Wagner, Bryan Wayne Williams (Roberta), Samantha Gail Watford (David), and Tony Aaron (Shelly); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

