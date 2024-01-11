54.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Corey Brice Perreault

By Staff Report
September 10, 1989 – December 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Corey, son of Randy and Vicky (Fillion) Perreault, Brother of Riley Perreault ,wife Kaili, and Baley Perreault. Father of Cruz, Mila and Roman Cameron.Grandson of Barbara Fillion and Theresa Perreault. Nephew of Carrie(Fillion) Webster, husband Christian and cousin Cayden. Jennifer(Perreault) Pease, fiancé Brian Judd, and cousins Emilie and Elivia Pease. Godchild of Erin and Heath Lafreniere and son Dylan.

He is preceded by his grandfathers Gerald Fillion and John Perreault who I am sure are chastising him and embracing him at the same time.

While we mourn his loss we choose to celebrate his life. Corey possessed talent and potential that was not fulfilled. He was a loving father to his three children whom he adored immeasurably and without limitations. All children adored him and he was naturally very good with them, willing to get on the floor and play, take them fishing or play games. This showed underneath all the chaos of his life that their lied a heart of gold for kids can see through all that.

Corey had a true knack for mechanics. Whether it was enhancing his son’s power wheel , changing a clutch or installing a stereo system, he figured it out and got it done. He had a passion for anything car related and was even good at selling them.

He had a heart of gold and a spirit of generosity for his friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, never expecting anything in return.

Though Corey had his share of challenges and struggles we choose to remember him for his intelligence ,charm and boundless potential. We will hold on to the good memories and are comforted with the knowledge that his mind is at ease and his soul at rest. We hope he knows he was immensely loved and will be forever missed.

Until we meet again.

