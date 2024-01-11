Margaret Anne Bushman

February 6, 1936 – December 9, 2023

Margaret Bushman, 87, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Oconomowoc, WI on February 6, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Elifson) Pennow. She grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she met Tom. They were married on Sept. 1, 1956. They moved to New Berlin in 1959 where they raised their family until retiring to The Villages, FL.

Marge enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for hosting lively parties, serving fantastic margaritas, cutout Christmas Cookies and Chocolate Éclair Torte. She was a superfan of the Green Bay Packers and a proud member of The Villages Cheerleading Team. She enjoyed going for golf cart rides with Tom and playing cards with friends.

Marge is survived by her loving husband Thomas of 67 years, children Sandy (Carl) Walloch, Curt (Cheryl) Bushman, Tod (Rosanne) Bushman and John (Joanne) Bushman; grandchildren Lucas (Ashley) Walloch, Ryan (Amanda) Walloch, Brett (Danica) Bushman, Chelsea (Kevin) Monroe, Matthew Bushman, Alexandra Bushman, Sara (Luke) Alexander and Tommy (Nikki) Bushman; great-grandchildren Ava, Lexi, Brantley, Everly, Morgan, Landon, Logan and Tinley. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mildred Pennow, brothers Louis (Winnie) Pennow, William (Emily) Pennow, Walter (Joyce) Pennow and sister Mildred (Glenn) Seeley.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Alzheimer’s research in Marge’s name. www.alz.org