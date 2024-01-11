54.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Margaret Anne Bushman

By Staff Report
Margaret Anne Bushman
Margaret Anne Bushman

Margaret Anne Bushman
February 6, 1936 – December 9, 2023

Margaret Bushman, 87, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Oconomowoc, WI on February 6, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Elifson) Pennow. She grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she met Tom. They were married on Sept. 1, 1956. They moved to New Berlin in 1959 where they raised their family until retiring to The Villages, FL.

Marge enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for hosting lively parties, serving fantastic margaritas, cutout Christmas Cookies and Chocolate Éclair Torte. She was a superfan of the Green Bay Packers and a proud member of The Villages Cheerleading Team. She enjoyed going for golf cart rides with Tom and playing cards with friends.

Marge is survived by her loving husband Thomas of 67 years, children Sandy (Carl) Walloch, Curt (Cheryl) Bushman, Tod (Rosanne) Bushman and John (Joanne) Bushman; grandchildren Lucas (Ashley) Walloch, Ryan (Amanda) Walloch, Brett (Danica) Bushman, Chelsea (Kevin) Monroe, Matthew Bushman, Alexandra Bushman, Sara (Luke) Alexander and Tommy (Nikki) Bushman; great-grandchildren Ava, Lexi, Brantley, Everly, Morgan, Landon, Logan and Tinley. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mildred Pennow, brothers Louis (Winnie) Pennow, William (Emily) Pennow, Walter (Joyce) Pennow and sister Mildred (Glenn) Seeley.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Alzheimer’s research in Marge’s name. www.alz.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Give me just one reason for supporting Trump

A resident of South Sumter County challenges fellow readers to provide one reason for supporting Donald Trump for another term in the White House.

What happens to America if former president spins reality?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident worries about the future of America and “spinning” the truth.

How could you vote against that?

A reader from Winter Garden has a poignant reflection on the loss of rights under a tyrannical leader.

Jan 6, 2021 was not an insurrection

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer and debates the notion of an “insurrection.”

Photos