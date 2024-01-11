Water main break creates huge mess near recreation center

Some residents of the Village of Liberty Park and the Village of Poinciana were under a precautionary boil water order Thursday after a major water main break.
A crew was on the scene making repairs into the evening on St. Charles Place near the Allamanda Recreation Center.
The homes under the boil water notice are located at:
• 1515 and 1445 St. Charles Place
• 1982-2024 Dorchester Avenue
• 2021-2053 Bonham Lane
• 1581-1527, 1580-1526 Barnwell Place
• 1589-1547, 1586-1552 Hancock Street
A section of St. Charles Place was closed while the repairs were taking place.
It was deja vu all over again, as residents of this area had witnessed a major pipe failure in November at this same location. That situation became serious enough that it required a response from The Villages Public Safety Department.