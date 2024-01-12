62.5 F
Frank Manuel

By Staff Report

Frank Manuel
September 18, 1936 – January 8, 2024

Frank Manuel, age 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024.

He was born on September 18, 1936 in Fall River, MA. He was a proud veteran of The United States Navy and served in the Korean war. He then worked for The Commonwealth of Massachusetts as an engineer. Frank moved to The Villages in June of 2004. His main hobby was golf, whether playing or watching.

He is survived by his loving companion of 46 years, Eva Nelson; children, Denise, Diane, Douglas, Gretchen, and Marjorie; grandchildren, Tyler, Autumn, Emma, and Hannah; and brother, Ralph.

He was preceded in death by his children, David Manuel, Douglas Nelson, Cheryl Ann Nelson, and Lynne Nelson; his parents, Frank Manuel and Mary Mendoza.

Services with military honors at Florida National Cemetery will be private.

