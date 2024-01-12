Jeanne Richter

September 27, 1949 – January 06, 2024

Jeanne Smith Richter, 74, of The Villages, FL. passed away at the Villages Hospital on January 6, 2024.

Jeanne was born on September 27, 1949, in Jersey City, N.J. to Irving and Emily Smith. She married her loving husband John on January 6, 1974, at the Manor in Montclair, N.J. They were happily married for 50 years. Jeanne was raised in Dumont, N.J. She spent her adult life working for Telcordia as an IT specialist and was the proud owner of Camp Gone to the Dogs. After retiring, Jeanne worked with many clubs as the Social Coordinator and friend to all. Jeanne leaves behind her husband John, her brother Jeff, many loved cousins, nieces, and her nephew.

Jeanne will be remembered for her fashion sense, restaurant review site, love of dogs, and by her many friends at Camp Gone to the Dogs, and The Villages. Donations in her name should go to the Humane Society.