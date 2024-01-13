Can’t believe nasty things Marsha Shearer writes about Trump

To the Editor:

Marsha, I couldn’t believe all the nasty comments you said about Trump! I only wish that people like you, would quit basing your opinion on Trump on his personality and start being truthful with yourself on the job he actually did in his four years of his presidency! You have to know, if you lived here then the difference of the condition of our country and the world then, compared to where we are at today with Joe Biden!

Even though Trump was faced with the pandemic, he still pulled us out of it! If you don’t admit it then I’m sorry that you are so politicized that you don’t recognize Trump’s good results and can’t see how Joe Biden is destroying our country!

Think about it and tell me all the good results Joe Biden had in the last three years and I can probably triple the bad results he is responsible for.

As Americans we have to start voting for the person who is capable of doing the job and quit voting for their personality! The results are what counts and the lives that are saved!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills