58.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

Can’t believe nasty things Marsha Shearer writes about Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Marsha, I couldn’t believe all the nasty comments you said about Trump! I only wish that people like you, would quit basing your opinion on Trump on his personality and start being truthful with yourself on the job he actually did in his four years of his presidency! You have to know, if you lived here then the difference of the condition of our country and the world then, compared to where we are at today with Joe Biden!
Even though Trump was faced with the pandemic, he still pulled us out of it! If you don’t admit it then I’m sorry that you are so politicized that you don’t recognize Trump’s good results and can’t see how Joe Biden is destroying our country!
Think about it and tell me all the good results Joe Biden had in the last three years and I can probably triple the bad results he is responsible for.
As Americans we have to start voting for the person who is capable of doing the job and quit voting for their personality! The results are what counts and the lives that are saved!

Ken Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Report the good news and the bad news

A Village of Silver Lake resident says that a good news group reports all the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is a sexual predator unfit to hold any public office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends Donald Trump is a sexual predator and unfit to hold any public office.

Reporting crime in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says she stopped her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun because the newspaper sugar coats reality and doesn’t report crime.

Biden is getting us into a mess in Yemen

A Village of Caroline resident fears that President Biden is getting our country into a mess in Yemen. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster needs to sign onto measure that would level playing field

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster needs to sign onto to measure that would level the playing field by taking power from corporations and giving it back to the people.

Photos