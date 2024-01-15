Randall Lee Harrison

August 29, 1946 – January 7, 2024

Randall Lee Harrison, 77, passed away on January 7th, 2024. He resided at 203 Brookstone Lane, Fruitland Park, Florida. Randy was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 29th, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey & Elizabeth Harrison.

Randy is survived by his beautiful bride of 56 years, Bonnie (Zwolinski), his sister and brother-in-law, Laurel & Bob Patterson of Brimley, Michigan, his children Rebecca (Daniel) Dicus and Robert (Andrea) Harrison, and his seven grandchildren, Harrison Samuel Dicus, Emerson Kate Dicus, Allison Elizabeth Dicus, Garrett Randall Harrison, Tanner Rager Harrison, Logan Robert Harrison and Drew Ryan Harrison all of Fruitland Park, Florida.

Randy was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War on board the USS Long Beach nuclear cruiser. Randy was a patriot and very proud of serving his country. He flew the American flag in his front yard for many years. Randy was a member of the Lady Lake American Legion, Post 347.

Randy attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Throughout his career, his specialty was working with Dust Collection systems for large corporations. He began his career with the Huron Cement Company in Alpena, Michigan. He then moved to Grayling, Michigan and worked with CSI Engineering. In 1989, he continued his career in Leesburg, Florida at Florida Crushed Stone, but returned to Michigan and worked at East Jordan Iron Works for 20 years before he retired. He thoroughly enjoyed his chosen occupation as he was an engineer at heart.

After retiring, Randy & Bonnie moved to Florida to be near their children and grandchildren. Summers were spent in Cedarville, Michigan where he loved being on the waters of Lake Huron and spending time with family and old friends.

Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman which took him on many exciting adventures. He had a great passion for the outdoors and gunsmithing – both which he continued until the present time. Randy loved woodworking, whether it was fine etching on gunstocks or cabinetry or building construction. He was mechanically inclined, able to tackle almost every household catastrophe with expertise and completion.

Besides his love for his family, Randy’s love for his pets was immeasurable, especially for his Brittany Spaniel, Riley, who was his favorite hunting companion. They were inseparable.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tunnel to Towers, Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or the Lake County Animal Shelter in Tavares, Florida, Lake County Animal Shelter (lakecountyfl.gov).

The American Legion Military Honor Guard will conduct the graveside services at Shiloh Cemetery at the corner of Shiloh Street and College Avenue in Fruitland Park Florida on February 17 at 11AM. Following the service, all friends and family are invited to the Harrison home at 203 Brookstone Lane, Fruitland Park, for a luncheon and to share their memories of Randy.