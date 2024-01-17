42.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake renders split decision on Walmart’s plan to cut down trees

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake commissioners rendered a split decision Wednesday night on the emotional battle over a proposed Walmart and the historic trees standing in its way.

The commissioners voted 3-2 to deny Walmart’s proposal to remove the trees to make way for the store to be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

It was an emotional meeting which pitted the proposal for the new Walmart against the lives of the majestic trees which are about 200 years old.

Lady Lake commissioners listen to a pitch for the proposed Walmart
Lady Lake commissioners listen to a pitch for the proposed Walmart.

The store would be 60,724 square feet on 20.43 acres.

The representatives for Walmart indicated a willingness to save more of the trees than originally proposed. They also described the difficulty of balancing the site to save the trees, navigate the easement for the Duke Energy power lines and provide for sufficient retention basins for stormwater management.

Lady Lake resident Richard Masso said Walmart should have seen what they would be getting into at the property.

He said the “complaints” about the Duke Energy power lines and the trees were ridiculous.

“They knew that was there way before they planned this,” Masso said.

He said he was in Miami for 60 years and witnessed the hyper-develoment before retreating to Lady Lake, proud of its Tree City USA designation.

“I moved to Lady Lake because it was a nice small town. Do we really need another Walmart?” he asked.

Lady Lake commissioners pressed the Walmart representatives on the layout of the site and asked for changes that could save more trees.

After more than two hours of debate and discussion, Dan Moyer of CASTO development’s Sarasota office, was clearly frustrated.

He said the changes would be “hard to swallow.” He also complained that it is difficult to persuade Walmart to make adjustments.

Moyer pointed out that he had first presented the idea of a Walmart at that location a year ago. He acknowledged that three new commissioners are now in office and weren’t in office one year ago.

However, Mayor Ed Freeman was in office a year ago and at the time urged the Walmart developers to come up with a little “creativity” in an effort to spare the trees. Freeman noted that 12 months passed and the creativity never materialized.

The mayor was joined by Commissioners Mike Sage and Ed Regan in voting against Walmart’s plan to cut down the trees. Commissioners Treva Roberts and John Gourlie supported the plan to remove the trees.

The commission vote upheld a decision by the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board in December to save the trees.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos