Sumter commissioners consider tougher waiver policy for derelict properties

Routine fee waivers for code enforcement cases may end next week when Sumter County commissioners consider a tougher waiver policy.

Last week, commissioners took an unusual step of refusing to waive fees on a Lake Panasoffkee property.

They reviewed the proposed policy Tuesday night at a workshop meeting and two commissioners said it may not be tough enough.

The policy would allow complete fee waivers if violations are corrected within six months of an order by the special master. Three-quarters of the fees could be waived if they are corrected within a year and half if the property is brought into compliance after a year.

To qualify for a waiver under the proposed policy, a property owner must correct all violations and not have violations on other properties in the county.

Code enforcement cases became a focal point last summer after Caroline Campbell appeared at several meetings to complain about squatters and drug use at a nearby home on County Road 626. That property was acquired by the county at a foreclosure sale and demolished earlier this month.

“I think it’s overly generous,” Commissioner Don Wiley said of the proposed policy. “The only way we should consider a waiver is if the individual comes to a board meeting and requests it.”

Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue, who had proposed a stricter policy, agreed.

Both commissioners said they would support the proposed policy and review its effectiveness next year.

Commissioner Roberta Ulrich described the proposed policy as “a good starting point.”

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said it will be a tool that will spur property owners to correct violations sooner.

“The (past) board didn’t want to be punitive,” he said. “All they wanted was to bring the property into compliance.”

County Attorney Jennifer Rey said many cases involve absentee or deceased owners and someone who acquires the property intending to clean it up would be responsible for the fees.