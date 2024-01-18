54.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Dirty driveway draws complaint but little white cross gets a pass

By Meta Minton

A dirty driveway and weeds drew a complaint but a little white cross got a pass at a home in The Villages.

The home at 1764 Brandenburg Court in the Sharon Villas in the Village of Gilchrist was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Thursday before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The owner, Jerry Angle, purchased the villa in 2013 for $202,400.

This home in the Sharon Villas was the subject of a deed compliance hearing
This home in the Sharon Villas was the subject of a deed compliance hearing.

A complaint was received by Community Standards about the driveway in September, according to testimony presented at the hearing. There was also a problem with the weeds.

Photographs introduced as evidence at the public hearing also showed a little white cross on display. A complaint was not lodged about the little white cross and its presence was not acknowledged by supervisors at the public hearing. Little white crosses are considered lawn ornaments and are not allowed.

The supervisors ordered the homeowner to address the problems with mold on the driveway and weeds or face fines.

