Friday, January 19, 2024
By Jim Cheesman
Laurence Woody White
1933 – 2024

On July 31, 1933, Irice and Albert White were blessed with their third child, Laurence Woody White.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, friend and neighbor.

He was an active Bahai for over 65 years. He grew up in Institute, West Virgina and attended high school in Detroit, Michigan. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 and served his country as a tailor in the South Pacific Theater.

After leaving the Navy, he attended UCLA and worked towards a degree in graphic arts. In the late 1950’s, he moved to Detroit, Michigan. In the 60’s, he worked as a carpenter for the city of Detroit Fire Department. In 1968, he started in the department of engineering as a paving and demolition inspector.

He retired in 1993, and after retirement he brought a small farmstead in Calhoun County, West Virginia. Larry was an avid nature lover and enjoyed gardening and was known as ” Mr. Fix it.” He also enjoyed studying holistic medicine and natural remedies and often gave advice to his neighbors and family, which lead to them calling him ” Dr. Laurence.” He and his late wife Winnie received many awards during their West Virginia retirement years for their tireless efforts in serving the State Inter-Faith Council, Council on Aging, and promoting human rights on both the local and state levels.

He is survived by his children; Christine Avenoeim; Laurie (Ronald) Mustone, Gregory (Amanda) White; a sister, Marie Seabrooks, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

His Spiritual services will be provided by the local Spiritual Assembly of the Bahai’s of Sumter County.

