Villager enters plea after caught in apparent sex act with man at local park

By Staff Report
David Tanzi

A Villager has entered a plea after engaging in an apparent sex act with another man in a local park.

David Samuel Tanzi, 68, of the Village of St. Catherine, pleaded not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of indecent exposure. He remains free on $500 bond.

There had been complaints of “suspicious people and activities” at Lake Okahumpka Park on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Those complaints prompted increased patrols, including one at about 3 p.m. Jan. 10 that led to the discovery of Tanzi who “appeared to be naked in the wood line of the park in a publicly accessible area,” according to an arrest report. He was “bent over with another male directly behind him appearing to have intercourse.” When Tanzi noticed a deputy approaching, Tanzi began to put on his pants “before falling on his rump.” He was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and committing an “unnatural and lascivious act.”

The second man, who was “naked from the waist down,” was identified as 60-year-old Vincent Mark Roberts of Summerfield. He was also taken into custody. He pleaded not guilty this past week in a separate court.

