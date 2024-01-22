John C. McGovern

August 3, 1932 – January 15, 2024

John C. McGovern, age 91, passed on peacefully in the afternoon of January 15, 2024 surrounded by his children. John was born in NYC to the late Hugh and Rita (McNeill) McGovern. John resided in Woodside, NY with his two brothers, six sisters and his parents in St Sebastian’s Parish. John attended La Salle Academy and later transferred to Bryant H.S. but left before graduating so he could work, and later completed his GED. He worked at Shea’s Pharmacy across the street from St. Sebastian School where he and his siblings and later all of his children attended. We’ve listened to many stories of happy memories of his first work experience.

John’s next employment was for The Metropolitan Life Company on 23 St. in NYC as a security guard. There he met Teresa Maria Taddonio from The Bronx and soon they became husband and wife for 48 years. Together they raised six children, Rosemarie (Mark) Mittleberg, Jeanmarie (Pete) Petrino, John F., Terence (Romilda), Tara (David) Reed and Christopher. Nine grandchildren, Daniel (Laura), Michael, Alissa (Dominic), Aaron (Caitlin), Noah (Julie), McKenzie, Ethan, Emily and Echo. Six great-grandchildren, Amber, Abbey, Finn, Kendall, Dominic and Cameron.

To support his growing young family John worked for the Long Island Railroad and later furthered his education to become an HVAC engineer. He then worked at the World Trade Center where his favorite photo of himself was taken on the roof of the North Tower with the almost completed South Tower in the background. Later he worked for many years for AT&T in NY. After retiring from AT&T he and Teresa and the younger children moved to CT. John then worked for the Wesley Heights retirement community in Shelton, CT as a security guard. His beloved Teresa passed on in 2006 and in 2014 John moved to The Villages and lived with his daughter and son-in-law before living his last five years at The American House Independent Living in Wildwood.

John moved back into the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Jeanmarie and Pete and under the guidance of Compassionate Care Hospice. John was doted on by his children and his son-in-law Pete in his final weeks.

Besides his wife Teresa, John was predeceased by his brothers Hugh and Joseph and his sisters Anne, Sissy, Regina and Carolyn. John is survived by his sisters Margaret and Rose, nephew Sean and nieces Elizabeth, Patrice and Kathleen.

John enjoyed simple pleasures like good food, the NY Yankees baseball games, reading books on history and the NY Post every day up until his last days. John was excellent at trivia games and he loved listening to his favorite musicals The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz and Guys and Dolls on his Alexa.

We miss our Dad John dearly but we know he’s at peace and joyful with his loved ones in Heaven. To honor John’s memory please enjoy your favorite meal and read a good book.