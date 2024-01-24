73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
type here...

Speeding driver refuses to cooperate with deputy attempting to make traffic stop

By Staff Report
Harold Lee Owens Jr.
Harold Lee Owens Jr.

A speeding driver refused to cooperate with a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop.

Harold Lee Owens Jr., 40, of Wildwood, was driving a green Ford Explorer at about 3 p.m. Sunday on County Road 462 when he was caught on radar traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Owens drove to his residence at 9562 County Road 235.

When he reached his home, Owens got out of the vehicle and began to walk inside the residence. The deputy ordered Owens five times to stay in his vehicle.

“You can’t arrest me if I didn’t do nothing wrong. I’m in my yard,” Owens said.

Owens, who was arrested in 2023 with drugs, was taken into custody, but would not provide his identity to the deputy. The deputy ran the Ford Explorer’s license plate and found Owens’ driver’s license to ascertain his identity.   

Owens was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for speeding.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Want to know why the golf courses are in the condition they are in?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers the theory that golfers have had a hand in damaging the golf courses in The Villages.

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over.

Photos