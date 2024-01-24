Speeding driver refuses to cooperate with deputy attempting to make traffic stop

A speeding driver refused to cooperate with a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop.

Harold Lee Owens Jr., 40, of Wildwood, was driving a green Ford Explorer at about 3 p.m. Sunday on County Road 462 when he was caught on radar traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Owens drove to his residence at 9562 County Road 235.

When he reached his home, Owens got out of the vehicle and began to walk inside the residence. The deputy ordered Owens five times to stay in his vehicle.

“You can’t arrest me if I didn’t do nothing wrong. I’m in my yard,” Owens said.

Owens, who was arrested in 2023 with drugs, was taken into custody, but would not provide his identity to the deputy. The deputy ran the Ford Explorer’s license plate and found Owens’ driver’s license to ascertain his identity.

Owens was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for speeding.