Suspect sought after tying up and robbing couple in The Villages

By Staff Report
Robert Leroy Connor II
A suspect is being sought after tying up and robbing a couple at their home in The Villages.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is seeking 56-year-old Robert Leroy Connor II, who is wanted on warrants charging him with home invasion, robbery, false imprisonment and grand theft auto.

A DNA sample has been analyzed and determined to be a match for Connor, who has a long criminal history.

The home invasion occurred on June 12 in the 7500 block of SE 172nd Fieldcrest Street in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Connor knocked on a door of the home, and it was answered by a couple in their 80s. Connor was sweating profusely and asked them for a drink of water. The couple gave him some water. He then asked to borrow their phone and some cash. Again, the couple gave him a few dollars and allowed him to make a call. However, Connor then demanded more money and wanted to know the victim’s bank account information. He then produced a weapon and began tying up the couple, even tying one victim to a wheelchair. While Connor was rummaging through their home, the husband and wife were able to break free and when Connor went into the garage, they locked the door behind him. Connor then tried kicking the door open before stealing their car and leaving. Their car was recovered at the nearby Orange Blossom Hills community on County Road 42. DNA samples and fingerprints were obtained from the vehicle, as well as the home.

Connor was released from state prison on Dec. 8, 2022 after serving time on charges of fraud, dealing in stolen property and being in possession of a weapon following a felony conviction.

Anyone with information about Connor’s whereabouts, can call (352) 732-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and mention tip number 24-04.

